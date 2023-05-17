Register
Glasgow city centre Greggs ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

Every Glasgow city centre Greggs ranked from best to worst

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th May 2023, 10:06 BST

Greggs have announced that bakery sales have went up nearly a fifth in the past year as their products are still a hit with customers despite to the economic challenges which people ae currently facing due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The company is continuing to grow with there potentially being a new Greggs coming to Glasgow beside Queen Street Station despite there already being two close by.

This is how each of the Greggs branches rank based on Google reviews with a bit of what you can expect from the shop.

There’s no surprise to see the Gordon Street branch come out near the top with a rating of 4.3. It’s a great spot to grab something before heading on a train and is also open to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights in case you are peckish after a night out.

Tied at the top of the list on 4.3 is the George Street store which is always busy with students from the University of Strathclyde. The branch opens to 8.30pm most days, meaning that you are likely to get your pastry fix no matter what time you leave the library.

One of the highest rated Greggs in the city is the Argyle Street branch that is busy with shoppers passing by having been given a rating of 4.2.

Not far from the previous store, Greggs on St Enoch Square is again a great spot for shoppers and those working close by. It’s also in a great location to get something either coming off the subway or going on it. It has a rating of 4.2.

