Works are set to begin on the junction in the middle of October with diversions in place

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the M8 eastbound Junction 19 off-slip (Bothwell Street) from Thursday 16th October until Saturday 25th October 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

Please note that no works will take place on Monday 20th October. This work will require overnight closures of the eastbound Junction 19 off-slip and traffic will be diverted as follows:

Traffic from the M8 eastbound carriageway will continue eastbound on the M8, take the A82 exit towards Dumbarton, bear left to the exit marked A81 Aberfoyle, turn left onto the A804 St George’s Road, turn left to Sauchiehall Street and then right onto Blythswood Street which meets Bothwell Street.

Traffic from the West Street on-slip will exit to the A804 North Street, then turn right on to Sauchiehall Street and continue to Blythswood Street and Bothwell Street.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway in this location.