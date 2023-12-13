Glasgow city centre offices to be transformed into flats near Blythswood Square

The “dilapidated” upper floors of a Glasgow city centre office block can be transformed into flats after plans were approved.

Council planners have given the green light to a bid to change the use of Campbell House on West Campbell Street, near to Blythswood Square.

Under the plan, a three-storey extension will be built and eight apartments created, with the ground floor remaining as office space.

The firm behind the application, Detail, said it will regenerate the offices, providing “exceptional residential apartments”. A garden terrace on the roof is also planned.

The plans stated: “Given the recent low demand for office space in this location, with many similar city centre buildings lying empty, Detail seeks to sensitively redevelop this building into beautiful residential apartments.

“High quality residential use may be anticipated to assist in revitalising the immediate area specifically, and the wider city centre generally.”

The empty six-storey office block, built in 1993, sits beside John Smith House, the headquarters of trade union Unite, but the plans state the building is “entirely separate”.

Council officials reported the proposal “will return an active use to the long-term vacant office building”, helping to increase the population in the city centre.

They added: “The provision of residential accommodation in this location will contribute towards building a sustainable city centre community whilst supporting the city centre economy.

“A number of the units provide 3 bed accommodation therefore are of a size that may be suitable to families – with family accommodation being encouraged.”

Detail has claimed the development will be an “exemplar of 21st century urban living, with nature brought back into its heart and celebrated on its rooftop”.

“The building will gain new height and prominence in the city’s skyline through a brave but sensitive intervention and extension,” the application added.

“It is imperative that our existing building stock, including buildings whose appearance seems at first less glamorous than their older or newer equivalents, should not be left behind and allowed to lie empty or derelict.”