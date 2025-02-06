Prominent Glasgow city centre pub named third most loved in the UK by Google Maps

A well-known Glasgow pub has been named the third most loved in the UK by Google Maps, as the navigation website celebrates its 20th birthday.

The Counting House has been named one of the best loved pubs in the UK by Google Maps, as the mapping giant celebrates it’s 20th birthday.

The George Square pub picks up the bronze medal behind fellow J.D. Wetherspoon pubs The Standing Order in Edinburgh, which topped the list with a score of 4.2 stars based on 11,599 reviews, and Blackpool’s The Velvet Coaster coming second (4.3 stars/11,145 reviews). The Counting House took third place with (four stars/10,635 reviews).

The former Bank of Scotland building was designed by J T Ruchead, during 1867–1870. It’s stunning interiors were inspired by the Italian Renaissance and the pub contains a number of its original features - with the story of many great Glaswegians told on the walls through photographs and paintings.

The centre piece of the Counting House is the dome positioned directly over the bar area, and drinkers and diners can experience seating areas in the former vaults of the bank.

The Counting House is much loved by those seeking cheaper food and drink options in the city centre. The pub opened as Scotland’s first Wetherspoon pub in 1996, the dome was reverted back to its former glory in 2019 following a period of refurbishment. J.D. Wetherspoon now operate seven pubs in Glasgow, including the Crystal Palace, Society Room and Sir John Muir behind central station.

Google is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its mapping application with the release of the 20 best-loved attractions, pubs and restaurants in the UK. Elsewhere, Buckingham Palace picked up the top attraction with an average visitor rating of 4.5 stars and 177,568 reviews.

A branch of Indian restaurant Dishoom in Shoreditch picked up the top restaurant spot with an average rating of 4.8 stars from 32,348 reviews on Google Maps.