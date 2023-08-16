Register
Glasgow city centre road near George Square set to close for two days

Declan McConville
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST

A busy Glasgow city centre road is to close this week for two days.

North Frederick Street just off George Square will be closed to all traffic from 6am on 17 August to 6am on 19 August with it being closed in order for essential carriageway resurfacing works to take place.

This remains a busy route in the city centre with buses and taxis tending to take this route to head for the motorway as it connects them to Cathedral Street from the square with drivers being urged to avoid the area during these works starting tomorrow (Thursday 19 August).

For those who cannot avoid area the area, there will be diversions in place on both Cathedral Street and North Hannover Street until the road opens back up to the public.

