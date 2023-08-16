Glasgow city centre road near George Square set to close for two days

The road in the city centre will be closed for two days with drivers being urged to avoid the area

A busy Glasgow city centre road is to close this week for two days.

North Frederick Street just off George Square will be closed to all traffic from 6am on 17 August to 6am on 19 August with it being closed in order for essential carriageway resurfacing works to take place.

This remains a busy route in the city centre with buses and taxis tending to take this route to head for the motorway as it connects them to Cathedral Street from the square with drivers being urged to avoid the area during these works starting tomorrow (Thursday 19 August).