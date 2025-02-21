Glasgow City Chambers to host charity wrestling event next month

Glasgow’s historic City Chambers Banqueting Hall will host a night of professional wrestling on Saturday, 15 March, as Blockbuster Pro Wrestling presents a history-making event to mark Glasgow’s 850th birthday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This family-friendly spectacle will not only celebrate the city’s rich history but also raise vital funds for the Lord Provost's Charity Funds, supporting Glasgow’s most vulnerable citizens and those in crisis.

The event features an exciting lineup of top wrestling talent, including Jack Jester, Grado, Lana Austin, AV Club, Angel Hayze, and more. Wrestling fans and newcomers can look forward to an unforgettable evening of action, entertainment, and community spirit, as this marks the first time a professional wrestling event will be held in the City Chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Greig, better known as wrestler Jack Jester, said: “Being asked to wrestle in the City Chambers is a highlight of my career—not only because I’m a proud Glaswegian, but because we’re raising funds for such important causes.

“For the first time in history, we will bring sports entertainment to this iconic building, and I cannot wait to show our city what we have to offer. "For over 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of performing for audiences all over the world, but nothing beats the atmosphere of a Glesga crowd. Best in the world.”

The Lord Provost’s Charity Funds provide critical support to those in crisis across Glasgow, helping disadvantaged children, vulnerable adults, and socially isolated senior citizens. Donations from the event will go towards:

The Children’s Fund, offering financial assistance for educational trips, resources, and opportunities for young people under 18.

The Vulnerable Citizens Fund, helping adults in need with essentials such as clothing, furniture, and household items.

The Senior Citizens Fund, supporting older residents with necessities to improve their quality of life.

For more information about the Lord Provost’s Charity Funds and to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/lordprovostfund-forvc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grado is one of several Glasgow wrestlers set to take the stage next month in Glasgow City Chambers Banqueting Hall | Contributed

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, said: "Get ready for an electrifying, family-friendly evening of wrestling in our magnificent City Chambers Banqueting Hall - a venue that has never hosted an event quite like this before!

“Wrestling has always been a hit in Glasgow, and this event is the perfect way to come together for a fantastic cause. All proceeds will support the Lord Provost's Charity Funds, helping those in need across our city. I encourage everyone to join us for a night of entertainment and generosity.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 15 March 2025

Time: Doors open at 6pm for a 6:30pm start

Location: Banqueting Hall, Glasgow City Chambers