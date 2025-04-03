Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of Glasgow’s landmark George Square will shortly take a significant step forward, with works due to begin in the coming weeks.

Firstly, the hoardings which will surround the perimeter of the city’s key civic space during its 18-month redevelopment will begin going up from 14 April. The panels on them will showcase Glasgow's past and present, while displaying the future vision for both George Square and the city.

Once the hoardings have been completed, in May the Square’s bronze statues will be removed for restoration and storage.

The Square will then be handed over to the public realm contractors, who are due to be appointed in early May, and who will begin carrying out the main restoration works from the start of June.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said Glaswegians will be excited to see the George Square transformation get underway. And while the Square will be closed off during the works, he said the completed project will deliver a civic space Glaswegians and Scotland can be proud of.

He said: “George Square’s restoration is a huge and historic project and so much work has already gone into its planning and design. Once complete next year, Glasgow will have a modern Square with more greenery, improved lighting and drainage infrastructure and a high-quality stone finish to replace the current tarmac.

A CGI mock-up of what George Square will look like upon completion | GCC

“This will be a momentous month for the city, with the erection of the hoardings in less than a fortnight’s time firing the starting pistol on a real acceleration of the works. George Square is built into the DNA of this city, and Glaswegians have wanted to see its restoration for decades. In just a couple of weeks, they’ll see that start to happen.

“Of course, that means the Square will be closed to the public once the hoardings start going up and that will be an inconvenience. But by next autumn Glaswegians will have a new Square on a par with many of our international peers, one they can be proud of and one which is fitting of a city of our standing.”

The works to George Square will refresh and redesign Glasgow's most important civic space. The finish and feel of the final design will create more space for people within George Square and provide better space for events and social interaction. This regeneration in the heart of the city in combination with the wider Avenues programme and other key city centre projects collectively aim to promote economic growth; improve air quality; introduce trees and planting to promote biodiversity; promote active travel and walking; and provide new sustainable drainage infrastructure highlighting the commitment to a sustainable city for everyone. | Glasgow City Council

The hoardings will be put in place by specialists EVM whose other work in Glasgow has included the 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26, and the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships. Almost 500 metres in length and over two metres high, the hoardings will extend several metres from the kerb, requiring the closure of a road lane. The taxi rank in front of the Millenium Hotel will remain in place during the construction of the Square.

Pedestrian access around the Square will also be maintained around its outer pavements, while viewing spaces on the east and west sides of the hoarding will give the opportunity to watch the development of the works.

During construction, Glasgow City Council is committed to ensuring businesses and residents are kept informed of any significant disruption, with progress reports also to be made publicly available.