Glasgow City Council have issued a warning to Celtic fans ahead of the final match of the league season this weekend

Glasgow City Council have issued a warning to Celtic fans ahead of the final day fixture between Celtic and St Mirren this Saturday, May 17 at Celtic Park.

The statement released on official Glasgow City Council social media accounts references the gathering of football fans in their thousands in recent years on the Trongate, in particular the damage it caused to local buildings and the mess left behind by fans.

The warning from Glasgow City Council reads: “We want supporters of every team in Glasgow to be able to celebrate their successes but ask fans – including those visiting the city – to please avoid disruptive mass gatherings at Merchant City / Trongate and other public places.

Crowds of Celtic fans gather at the Trongate to celebrate their teams 12 title in thirteen years on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“These events and others like them have consistently led to disorder – causing significant disruption for the local community and businesses.

“Damage to buildings and infrastructure robs the public purse of hundreds of thousands of pounds that would otherwise be spent on the essential services we all rely on.

“Enjoy trophy day, but respect the city and your neighbours. Do not attend unsafe and disruptive gatherings in public places like Merchant City / Trongate.”

Last year saw damage to the historic structure of Mercat Cross on Trongate, as well local infrastructure like traffic lights and bus stops, following Celtic’s 3-2 win over St Mirren in the final Scottish Premiership game of the season.

It’s likely that if fans to begin to gather on Trongate on May 24, that police will opt to close roads around the city centre.

The Green Brigade have confirmed on social media their intention to gather on Trongate following the final match of the season. A graphic posted to social media by the Celtic supporter group reads: “Trongate Title Party. Saturday 17 May. After Celtic v St. Mirren."

The final league match of the season begins at 12:30 at Celtic Park on May 17, 2025.