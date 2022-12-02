Glasgow City Council accept £450k to make Glasgow City Centre a ‘people first zone’

People in the city centre will be given priority over vehicles in the new scheme launched by Glasgow City Council.

More than £400,000 has been accepted by Glasgow City Council to develop its “People First Zone” (PFZ) where pedestrians will be given ‘priority’ over vehicles.

Funding of £450,000 has been granted by Sustrans to help the local authority develop its city centre transport plan, with £60,000 allocated to the PFZ and the remaining £390,000 to go towards an accessibility audit which will look at the city centre streets and how they can better support active travel.

Advertisement

The PFZ is an area bounded by Hope Street, Cowcaddens Road, North Hanover / Glassford Street and Howard Street where people will be given priority over vehicles, with restrictions on private vehicles to minimise traffic congestion in the city centre. The issue was discussed at the most recent city administration committee meeting.

Councillor Jon Molyneux said: “I am keen to understand a bit more about what is being proposed in relation to the people first zone. Is it just design of the physical space or will it look at the regulation needed on a street by street basis?

“Some streets might not need access for public transport or residents if there are no residential properties. I am trying to understand if there is an approach which would start with pedestrianisation being your baseline and add categories of use as required rather than a one size fits all.”

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for Climate, Transport, Glasgow Green Deal and City Centre Recovery, said: “During the process of design for any public realm and transport projects, there are various stages we have to go through which will provide granularity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be at a subsequent stage that we would be able to address that.”

Other confirmed and aspirational projects will help deliver the aims of the plan, to create a “thriving place” including George Square and the wider Avenues and Avenues Plus programmes; the High Street corridor; the transformation work on the Broomielaw and Clyde Waterfront; people-friendly streets; and the Charing Cross scheme.

The final version of the transport plan was informed by public consultation between July – September, with the key themes emerging through that engagement including accessibility, travelling by foot, bike and public transport, servicing of city centre premises, the impact of the M8, people-friendly streets and making the area greener and cleaner.

The council will now begin to work with partners – include the Glasgow Bus Partnership, SPT and Sustrans – to source additional external funding streams to help deliver it. Following the meeting, councillor Angus Millar,said: “The approval of the City Centre Transport Plan means the Council can now get on with delivering our plans for a greener, better connected city centre.

Advertisement

There could be fewer cars in Glasgow city centre.