At event was held in Kelvingrove Park last night to mark the relaunch of the ‘#LightTheWay’ campaign

Yesterday evening, Thursday December 1, Glasgow City councillors and members of the public gathered in Kelvingrove Park to campaign for better lighting across the city to create safer walking routes through Glasgow’s parks.

The #LightTheWay campaign, originally created and championed by Clyde 1 & 2 in December 2021, was launched again in November this year following GCC’s failure to deliver on promises to install safer lighting, affecting public safety across Glasgow. Local councillor Jill Brown joined efforts on the #LightTheWay campaign last year, securing the decision and promising the ‘necessary infrastructure’ would be installed to provide the appropriate lighting in Glasgow’s parks, however since then no progress has been made.

Natalie Crawford-Goodwin of Clyde 1 was joined by several cross-party councillors at yesterdays event including: Eva Murray(Labour), Holly Bruce(Greens), and Thomas Kerr(Conservative) - who all promised to put more pressure on the local authority to prioritise the issue.

Natalie Crawford-Goodwin, chief reporter at Clyde 1 said: “Glasgow City Council has made promises to ensure Glasgow’s parks are well-lit, safe areas for public use, but have failed to deliver.

“The event in Kelvingrove Park has given us a renewed sense of hope that the Council will be more proactive and realise that the resolution of this issue is of the utmost importance to the people of the city. With support from cross-party councillors, we are positive that we will start to see effective lighting installed throughout popular walking routes in Glasgow’s public parks, where currently the lack of lighting is creating alarming safety concerns.

“On behalf of Clyde, I would like to thank everyone who has shown their support for the #LightTheWay campaign by attending the event and signing the petition, which continues to grow.”

