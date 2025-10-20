Glasgow City Council plans for partnership to develop up to 1500 homes in Springburn

Glasgow City Council could enter into private partnership to help develop up to 1500 homes in Springburn over the next ten years.

A document being presented at the city administration committee this week is asking councillors to approve negotiations and enter into an investment partnership with Aviva Capital Partners and the Scottish National Investment Bank to develop derelict land at Cowlairs.

It comes after the council declared a housing emergency in 2023 in response to escalating pressures on homelessness services, shortage of social housing and the impact of the UK Government’s asylum policies.

The council’s housing emergency action plan sets out key actions to increase the number of empty homes brought back into use and work in partnership with Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) to boost the proportion of social housing allocated to homelessness services.

The Cowlairs site is one of five large-scale housing-led regeneration areas situated within north Glasgow that currently are set to deliver around 3200 new homes with the other four sites including Sighthill, Dundashill, Hamiltonhill and Ruchill Hospital (Ashlar Village).

A masterplan developed for Cowlairs was to help establish Possilpark as a local town centre by bringing new homes to the area and increasing footfall to support amenities from public services to retail offerings as Possilpark is identified consistently amongst the most deprived areas in Scotland.

A document being presented to committee next week states: “It is important to be clear on the council’s objectives for pursuing this course of action and why this is an attractive proposition.

“Not only will it help to accelerate the delivery of housing in the city, the Investment Partnership model will also ensure a high degree of control over the development of the site is retained.”

If approved, the council will progress in its negotiations and a report brought back to committee at a later date.