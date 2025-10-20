A new cap on P1 and S1 intakes is set to be approved by the city council for the 2026/27 school year next week.

Members of Glasgow’s City Administration Committee are expected to approve a total of 7004 primary one places, 140 GME (Gaelic Medium Education) spaces and a total of 5960 S1 places for next year.

A report being presented to councillors reveals that despite the primary school age population increasing throughout the city in the last ten years the primary school roll projections are forecasting a 9% decrease in primary school rolls over the next 10 years.

A total of 5870 P1 enrolments were processed for start of session in August 2025 while a total of 5666 P7 transitions to S1 in August 2025 were also processed.

Glasgow City Council received 3774 placing requests, 55% of which were for primary one and 45% were for S1.

As it stands a maximum of 25 pupils can be enrolled in a p1 class, 30 pupils in primary 2 and 3 and 33 pupils from primary 4 to 7. A total of 25 pupils can be enrolled in a composite class.

At secondary school the maximum class size for s1 and s2 is 33 pupils, 30 for S3 to S6 and 20 pupils in each practical class.

A report being presented to members states: “The council places a priority on local children being accommodated in their local schools. Families can move areas within the city or move into the city between registration and August.

“Therefore, there may be times when education services have to review the cap to ensure that catchment children are accommodated in their local schools where this is operationally possible.

“S1 capping is an essential tool to manage capacities and to ensure that an effective timetable can be designed that provides all young people with a breadth of opportunities and learning experiences.”