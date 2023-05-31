The plans could see a new life given to the East End districts

Ambitious plans to revitalise and transform Glasgow’s “Inner East” city streets and neighbourhoods are expected to be approved by councillors later this week.

A final draft of the Inner East Strategic Development Framework (SDF) which aims to regenerate and promote six town centres including the Barras, Duke Street, Bridgeton, Alexandra Parade, Shettleston and Tollcross Town Centre will be presented to members of the city administration committee.

Councillors are expected to accept the adoption of the Inner East SDF which will then be sent to Scottish Ministers for final approval.

According to council reports, this will be the fifth SDF to be adopted following on from the roll out of the River Clyde Development and Govan – Partick corridors both implemented in 2020, the City Centre SDF – adopted in 2021 and North Glasgow approved earlier this year.

The Inner East SDF will also help to connect neighbourhoods such as Calton, Dennistoun, Parkhead, Camachie, Tollcross and Shettleston as well as link them more effectively to the city centre and the University of Strathclyde.

Despite the area being characterised by a “substantial amount” of vacant and derelict land, council officers believe that investment could unlock major opportunities for healthy town centres.

As the “inner east” has a low level of car ownership, it is felt that 20 – minute neighbourhoods where people can meet most of their daily needs within a reasonable distance from their home would be beneficial for residents.

The concept, which ensures that schools, shops, parks and public transport are within an easy and safe walking distance from homes, has become popular across the world from Melbourne to Paris to Portland.

Part of the council’s plan also includes the redevelopment of vacant sites to improve liveability, reduce traffic dominance, repopulate town centres and protect and enhance local historic assets.

And the SDF also seeks to ensure that town centres benefit from better active travel and pedestrian links, improved green and open spaces and a greater choice of employment opportunities in the surrounding communities.

It is hoped this will enable local towns to develop themselves as attractive places that encourage social interaction.