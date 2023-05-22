Register
Inside the cheapest flat on the market in Glasgow right now in Dennistoun

This cost-effective flat is on Glasgow’s Milnbank Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:36 BST

This one bedroom flat currently on the market is very much a cost-effective option which is located in a highly desirable area in the East End of the city just off Alexandra Parade.

Listed on the property website Rightmove, this one bedroom flat would be the perfect place for a first time buyer to get on to the property ladder.

A number of facilities and amenities can be found near the flat including terrific transport links into Glasgow city centre via train and bus. The property is also within walking distance of the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and town.

Property Summary

Location: Milnbank Street, Dennistoun, Glasgow, G31

Price: £40,000

Agent: Countrywide, Dennistoun

The front of the property on Milnbank Street.

1. Exterior

The front of the property on Milnbank Street.

The bedroom space is described as being good sized.

2. Bedroom

The bedroom space is described as being good sized.

The kitchen and living area are open plan.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen and living area are open plan.

Lounge/kitchen area viewing to the rear.

4. Living Area

Lounge/kitchen area viewing to the rear.

