Glasgow City Council to extend parking charges to 10pm across the city

After the announcement of last week's council budget, parking restrictions and charges are set to be extended across Glasgow later this year.

There are currently 24 zones across Glasgow with parking restrictions with some zones varying in their time limits. All of these zones have metered bays in place with residents also having the option to purchase permits.

Only six of those zones are currently restricted to parking hours between 8am - 10pm seven days a week, with the other 18 zones currently operating hours that are mainly Monday - Friday or to Saturday between the hours of 8am - 6pm.

The six zones which are currently under these restrictions are Belmont, Garnethill, Hillhead, Kelvingrove, North Kelvin/North Woodside and Woodlands.

The other 18 zones will now fall in line with the six zones which operate seven days a week between 8am - 10pm which will effect people and businesses across Glasgow.