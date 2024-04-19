Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight council buildings in Glasgow are set to get solar panels installed by October.

Art and sports centre Kelvin Hall in Argyle Street, five schools and two day care centres are in line for the renewable energy ‘phase 1’ installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped project costs of more than £1 million would be repaid thanks to energy savings from a reduced electricity bill with a payback period of approximately six years estimated.

The technology is to last 25 years meaning there will be a “significant period of zero cost and net zero generation” after the investment.

A council official told this week’s net zero and climate progress monitoring city policy committee: “Use of photovoltaic (panels) on the estate isn’t new – we have around 33 installations on buildings as of the end of last year.

“This proposed installation associated with this phase is pretty significant and is expected to more than double current energy generating capacity of installed solar on the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panels will be fitted to Kelvin Hall, Dalmarnock Primary, Haghill Primary, St Bernards Primary, Camstradden Primary, Castleton Primary, Muirhead Rd Day Care Centre and Mallaig Rd Day Care Centre.

Firm Vital Energi has won the contract to put in the photo voltaic arrays. Cash will come from the council’s capital budget matched by a loan from public body Salix worth £522,302.