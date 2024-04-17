Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is to begin transforming the west avenue on Argyle Street next month which is expected to cost £5.8 million with the work set to be completed by October 2025.

Rainton Construction will deliver the latest Avenues project — a council programme to improve city streets — which will involve the reconstruction of footways and carriageways, including the creation of new cycle lanes and tree planting.

The new project, known as Argyle Street West, will focus on the area from the intersection of Argyle Street and Union Street to where Argyle Street meets the Kingston Bridge. Money for the project comes from the Glasgow City Region City Deal, a £1bn infrastructure programme funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.

A letter sent to local residents which has been seen by GlasgowWorld has revealed that work is to start on Argyle Street on May 13 and is expected to take almost 18 months.

The letter read: "As a resident of this area, we are writing to let you know what's happening.

"The works to Argyle Street are being undertaken as part of the Avenues Programme, and we are focusing on making more space within the city centre for people."

As always, we will be keeping you up to date with the latest information about the famous street as we previously reported that works on Sauchiehall Street which were expected to be completed by the summer are now delayed until closer to Christmas.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “The Argyle St West Avenue is the next in the city centre-wide programme that will both improve the appearance of these streets and make them easier for everyone to get around. The work that will be delivered in this Avenue - between the junction with Union Street and under the Kingston Bridge - will complement the transformation of the street currently being made at the new JPMorgan Chase building, and will connect to other future improvements to the city centre environment.

“The Avenues programme is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.”