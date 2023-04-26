The Glasgow areas first in line to get the early phases of new cycle lane installations have been released.
The council has set out potential phases of delivery for building about 270 km of routes as part of the ‘city network. Nitshill is in the last phase while greater Gorbals is near the top. See the full list of delivery phases per area below.
There are hopes to install the paths by 2031 with the council planning for them to be useable all year round as well as being well lit and routed through busier areas.
The final delivery plan on the major active travel push will go before a council committee on Tuesday.
Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said: “These plans provide a clear path to creating a city network for active travel in Glasgow.
“The city network will transform walking, wheeling and cycling in all parts of the city and we now have a detailed, street-by-street guide to how our ambitions will be achieved.
“The aim of the plan is to create connections with existing infrastructure that ensures that more and more parts of the city are accessible by safe, segregated infrastructure that prioritises active travel.
“But how we roll-out the network has also been directly influenced by where is affected by deprivation and other factors such as active travel injuries, accessible amenities, population density and levels of car ownership.”
City network cycle route potential phasing plan
Phase 0 – 9.6km (refers to projects underway or recently completed)
East City Way – 5.2km
Connecting Battlefield – 1.3km
Connecting Woodside – 1km
Byres Road 1.1km
Sighthill Connections- 1km
Phase 1 – 77km
North City – 24km
South City – 33km
Greater Govan – 20km
Phase 2 – 63km
Yoker – Whiteinch – 24km
Dennistoun – Carntyne – 20km
Greater Gorbals – Dalmarnock – 19km
Phase 3 - 55km
North Maryhill – Barmulloch – 11km
Anderston – Woodlands – 22km
Pollokshaws – Mansewood – 9km
North Cardonald – Pollok – 13km
Phase 4 – 37km
Drumchapel – Anniesland – 6km
Robroyston – 6km
Ruchazie – Easterhouse – 11k
Kings Park – Carmunock – 14km
Phase 5 – 35km
Kelvindale – 8km
Anniesland – Partick – 7km
Tollcross – Garrowhill – 13km
Nitshill – 7km
Councillor Millar, the convenor for climate, Glasgow green deal, transport and city centre recovery added: “Ultimately the City Network will add nearly 270 km of safer routes to the existing cycling infrastructure, which ensure the city has almost 600 dedicated routes throughout Glasgow.
“As a first phase we plan to build 77km of routes throughout areas in north and south Glasgow as well Greater Govan, which will link with existing routes and create opportunities with neighbouring local authorities.
“There is still a great deal of work to be undertaken and we will be sharing our detailed designs with local communities as progress unfolds.
“But the delivery plan shows a clear way forward to a network that will allow walking, wheeling and cycling to become the first choice for everyday journeys all across Glasgow.
“It’s this kind of transformation that is vital if we are to create a sustainable transport system that tackles Glasgow’s carbon emissions and help us create a net zero city.”
The environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee is due to consider a council report on the city network final delivery plan tomorrow and decide whether to refer it to the city administration committee for approval.
A report said: “Glasgow city council officers will continue to work with partners to secure funding and resources which will be used to roll out development of the city network based upon the phasing presented within the final delivery plan.”