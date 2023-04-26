Which areas of Glasgow will first see the implementation of cycle lanes?

The Glasgow areas first in line to get the early phases of new cycle lane installations have been released.

The council has set out potential phases of delivery for building about 270 km of routes as part of the ‘city network. Nitshill is in the last phase while greater Gorbals is near the top. See the full list of delivery phases per area below.

There are hopes to install the paths by 2031 with the council planning for them to be useable all year round as well as being well lit and routed through busier areas.

The final delivery plan on the major active travel push will go before a council committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said: “These plans provide a clear path to creating a city network for active travel in Glasgow.

“The city network will transform walking, wheeling and cycling in all parts of the city and we now have a detailed, street-by-street guide to how our ambitions will be achieved.

“The aim of the plan is to create connections with existing infrastructure that ensures that more and more parts of the city are accessible by safe, segregated infrastructure that prioritises active travel.

“But how we roll-out the network has also been directly influenced by where is affected by deprivation and other factors such as active travel injuries, accessible amenities, population density and levels of car ownership.”

City network cycle route potential phasing plan

Phase 0 – 9.6km (refers to projects underway or recently completed)

East City Way – 5.2km

Connecting Battlefield – 1.3km

Connecting Woodside – 1km

Byres Road 1.1km

Sighthill Connections- 1km

Phase 1 – 77km

North City – 24km

South City – 33km

Greater Govan – 20km

Phase 2 – 63km

Yoker – Whiteinch – 24km

Dennistoun – Carntyne – 20km

Greater Gorbals – Dalmarnock – 19km

Phase 3 - 55km

North Maryhill – Barmulloch – 11km

Anderston – Woodlands – 22km

Pollokshaws – Mansewood – 9km

North Cardonald – Pollok – 13km

Phase 4 – 37km

Drumchapel – Anniesland – 6km

Robroyston – 6km

Ruchazie – Easterhouse – 11k

Kings Park – Carmunock – 14km

Phase 5 – 35km

Kelvindale – 8km

Anniesland – Partick – 7km

Tollcross – Garrowhill – 13km

Nitshill – 7km

Councillor Millar, the convenor for climate, Glasgow green deal, transport and city centre recovery added: “Ultimately the City Network will add nearly 270 km of safer routes to the existing cycling infrastructure, which ensure the city has almost 600 dedicated routes throughout Glasgow.

“As a first phase we plan to build 77km of routes throughout areas in north and south Glasgow as well Greater Govan, which will link with existing routes and create opportunities with neighbouring local authorities.

“There is still a great deal of work to be undertaken and we will be sharing our detailed designs with local communities as progress unfolds.

“But the delivery plan shows a clear way forward to a network that will allow walking, wheeling and cycling to become the first choice for everyday journeys all across Glasgow.

“It’s this kind of transformation that is vital if we are to create a sustainable transport system that tackles Glasgow’s carbon emissions and help us create a net zero city.”

The environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee is due to consider a council report on the city network final delivery plan tomorrow and decide whether to refer it to the city administration committee for approval.