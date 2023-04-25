These are the most historically significant pubs in Glasgow!

Glasgow is pub city - we have some of the finest boozers this side of the UK - and quite possibly across the whole of Britain.

A lot of these pubs retain so much of their original features, that stepping foot into one is like walking back in time - if only the prices could do the same.

The Campaign for Real Ale(CAMRA) recognises that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.

There’s some very unique pubs in Glasgow - so much so that CAMRA included 12 of them in their list of the top 120 of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2018.

Whether they feature unique 60s interiors, old school bar fronts, or loads of cosy wee whisky snugs - there’s plenty of Glaswegian pubs to choose from.

