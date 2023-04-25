Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
29 minutes ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
4 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

12 of Glasgow’s most historic and culturally significant pubs which demand ‘special local attention’ according to CAMRA

These are the most historically significant pubs in Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

Glasgow is pub city - we have some of the finest boozers this side of the UK - and quite possibly across the whole of Britain.

A lot of these pubs retain so much of their original features, that stepping foot into one is like walking back in time - if only the prices could do the same.

The Campaign for Real Ale(CAMRA) recognises that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.

Most Popular

There’s some very unique pubs in Glasgow - so much so that CAMRA included 12 of them in their list of the top 120 of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2018.

Whether they feature unique 60s interiors, old school bar fronts, or loads of cosy wee whisky snugs - there’s plenty of Glaswegian pubs to choose from.

Here’s the 12 Glasgow public houses listed in the CAMRA guide - and why they were included!

Related topics:GlasgowPubs