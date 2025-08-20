Glasgow city music festival 'postponed' as ticket sales struggle

A Glasgow city music festival has been postponed with organisers blaming poor ticket sales

In The City 2025 was described as Glasgow’s ultimate open-air block party, however low tickets sales and challenges in the hospitality sector has saw the festival cancelled a week before it was due to kick off.

The two day festival was set to take place at Glasgow Green on 23 and 24 August and feature acts like Huey Morgam, Don Letts and the Sugarhill Gang and the Furious Five. Organisers said that the event was no longer viable given challenging ticket sales.

A statement on social media said: “We regret to announce the postponement of In The City 2025. Despite our best efforts, ticket sales haven’t reached the level needed to deliver the experience our audience and artists deserve. Coupled with ongoing challenges in live events and hospitality, proceeding this year is no longer viable.

“We understand how disappointing this news is and offer our sincere apologies to everyone who planned to join us at Glasgow Green on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August.

“We remain committed to In The City Glasgow and are working hard to reschedule a date that works for all artists that were due to perform.”

The festival was part of the Glasgow 850 programme of events and was set to be a celebration of music, community and culture - with top DJs and artists set to take to the stage. Weekend ticket prices ranged from £59.50 to £64.50

Speaking when the festival was announced, organisers said: “The East End is already a cornerstone of Glasgow’s music scene, home to the iconic Barrowlands Ballroom and Saint Luke’s, a venue known for its year-round programme showcasing a diverse range of live music. In the City aims to build on this foundation, helping to establish Barrowlands Music Park as the centrepiece of a growing music district in the area.”

In The City said that tickets will remain valid for the new date, which is yet to be announced, or a full refund will be issued.