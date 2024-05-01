Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024: Everything you need to know about Glasgow Coffee Festival's special 10th edition
Glasgow Coffee Festival is back and better than ever as it gears up to launch it’s 10th anniversary event.
Taking place at the Briggait on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday May 12 at the Briggait - guests can expect locally roasted coffee, as well as brews from all over the world coming to Glasgow for one weekend only.
If you’re a coffee lover, you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to sample some roasts in the city that you can’t find anywhere else in Glasgow, at any other time of year.
When is the Glasgow Coffee Festival?
Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024 returns to the city on Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th May, 2024.
Where is the Glasgow Coffee Festival?
Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024 will be held in the Briggait.
What is there to do at the Glasgow Coffee Festival?
Guests at Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024 can expect specialty coffee brews and roasts, cupping, tasting, talks, workshops, and exhibitions too.
Where can I buy tickets for Glasgow Coffee Festival?
There are still tickets available for Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024 on Sunday afternoon. You can buy tickets by clicking here.
Who runs the Glasgow Coffee Festival?
Lisa Lawson founded Dear Green Coffee Roasters and Glasgow Coffee Festival with one idea in mind - bringing good coffee to Glasgow. #
Lisa, who is widely regarded as a pioneer in Glasgow’s coffee scene, said: “When I started out, the barrier to entry was massive - my first roaster cost £17,000. Now, it’s much, much lower. More people can try coffee roasting as a hobby before making it a career. Glasgow Coffee Festival 2024 is brought to the city by event partners La Marzocco, Oatly, Brewed by Hand, Dear Green, Mossgiel, Story Shop, Brew It Group and Best Water Technology.
