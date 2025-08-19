Risk of 'displacement of business out of Glasgow' if congestion charge goes ahead

The head of Glasgow’s commerce association said it cannot support the introduction of a congestion charge in the city.

Stuart Patrick, the head of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said that a city-wide congestion charge will not be supported unless improvements are made to Glasgow’s public transport network.

Mr Patrick said he was concerned about the possible displacement of businesses from the city if plans to introduce a fee for drivers to enter the city - residents would be exempt from the fee.

He said: "We cannot support a city-wide congestion charge until public transport improvements have been made in line with the conclusions of the Connectivity Commission.

"We are very concerned about the possible displacement of business out of Glasgow. We believe the City Council needs support from the Scottish Government to deliver priority transport projects such as the Clyde Metro and the Glasgow City Region Bus Partnership improvement plan."

Council officials are currently exploring options including a congestion charge and a Clyde Tunnel toll. However, the plans have drawn criticism from opponents - including the Labour group at city chambers.

Cllr Rashid Hussain, the Labour group leader, said: “We call on the SNP and Greens to stop wasting officer time and energy on a policy that’s unfair, unworkable and divisive.

“An extra charge just to visit loved ones, get to work or attend key services such as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is simply unacceptable.”

However, Glasgow’s SNP group said that Labour have not been consistent with their policy on transport.

The spokesperson for Glasgow SNP group said: “Labour are all over the place on transport. Their MPs and MSPs are publicly arguing with each other over the merits of a Clyde Tunnel toll, while at the the city council Labour now appears to have U-turned on congestion charging, a policy it was pushing for just a few years ago.

“It’s right that Glasgow, as many councils across the UK are doing, fully investigates options to tackle congestion and raise revenues to improve our roads and public transport.

“But any charging initiative, from which we would seek to exempt Glasgow residents, remains at an exploratory stage and is several years away.”