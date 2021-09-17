Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest case rates

The number of Covid-19 cases across Glasgow is starting to fall.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 4897 positive cases between September 6-12 - down from 6528 in the seven days before.

However, Covid-19 case rates are still high across the city.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest rates per 100,000 people.

10. Drumoyne and Shieldhall - 1153.7 cases per 100,000 people.

9. Toryglen and Oatlands - 1159.4 cases per 100,000 people.

8. Garthamlock, Auchinlea and Gartloch - 1161.1 cases per 100,000 people.

7. Summerston Central and West - 1205.1 cases per 100,000 people.

6. Cranhill, Lightburn and Queenslie South - 1235.9 cases per 100,000 people.

5. Craigton - 1251.4 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 1340.8 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Ibrox East and Cessnock - 1384.7 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Drumry West - 1411.6 cases per 100,000 people.

1. Baillieston East - 1416.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Six Glasgow areas registered a rate of under 400 cases per 100,000 people.