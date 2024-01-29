Glasgow council land to be sold to make way for over 80 news homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three deals, worth around £675,000, are expected to be approved by Glasgow City Council this week — and talks could begin over 10 more sites, including Shettleston Halls, leading to up to 250 social homes being built.

The old St Aloysius Primary site, on Carron Crescent, and its annex at Elmvale Street will be sold to Edzell Property Holdings for £242,000 if councillors give the go ahead on Thursday.

Across the two locations, 49 homes are planned and council officials believe it would be “a significant benefit to the area” as there is “limited new build housing” in Springburn.

A council report stated land at Carron Crescent had been considered for social housing but, after investigations by NG Homes in 206, the “proposal was not taken forward”. No interest in the two sites was received from social landlords.

The Elmvale Street site, previously used for the school annex but latterly as Elmvale Community Education Centre, has been blighted by fly-tipping, officials have reported.

A childcare unit at Seamill Street, Nitshill, is set to be sold to Wheatley Homes for £325,000, and would be used as accommodation for vulnerable people. The bungalow, with nine bedrooms, has been used by Glasgow’s health and social care partnership.

The third sale relates to a pay and display car park at Spoutmouth, off the Gallowgate, which Wheatley Homes are planning to use to create 34 flats for social rent and two ground floor commercial units.

A deal worth £108,000 is set to be agreed for the site, which is around 100 metres from Glasgow Cross. The land was declared surplus to council requirements in November.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “The supply of new homes is a very serious challenge in Glasgow and many other places, and meeting this requires new thinking and action.

“The approvals of these site disposals — and the beginning of negotiations on the possible disposal of 10 other sites in the city — paves the way for the creation of more housing, and I am pleased to say there is a pipeline of these disposals coming forward.”

Council officials are planning to start talks with housing associations over the 10 sites, which is expected to deliver up to 250 new homes. Councillors will be asked to approve the principle of sales on Thursday.

The sites are: Lochdochart Road/Twinlaw Street, Woodside Place/St George Road, flat 0/1 46 Melville Street, flat 1/L 58 Buccleuch Street, the former janitor’s house at 1333 Dumbarton Road, a site at Oran Gate, land at Abbotshall Avenue/Dunkenny Road/Drumry Road East, a site at Queen Mary Street, flat 1/2 55 Walton Street and the former Shettleston Halls.

The housing associations involved are: Wheatley Homes Glasgow Limited, Queens Cross Housing Association Thenue Housing Association, Glasgow West Housing Association, Shettleston Housing Association, Southside Housing Association, Whiteinch and Scotstoun Housing Association, Maryhill Housing Association and Lochfield Housing Association.