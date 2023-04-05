Glasgow councillor says pedestrian crossing waiting time ‘should only be 30 seconds’

A Glasgow City Councillor has made the call

A councillor has called for Glasgow traffic lights to have a waiting time of no more than 30 seconds for pedestrians crossing roads to boost active travel.

Scottish Greens councillor Anthony Carroll made the call after voicing concern about kids at Haghill Primary having to wait for over 60 seconds before they can walk.

He said there is an impetus for reducing time at crossings not just for school pupils but all Glasgwegian across the city.

SNP Councillor Ruairi Kelly, said the council tries to minimise waiting times but it would not be possible to standardise them all to half a minute.

Speaking at last week’s council meeting, he said the length of time varies at different locations and depends on the number of pedestrians and cyclists, amount of traffic at the junction and public transport.

Councillor Kelly said: “The council practice is to minimise the wait time for pedestrians where possible.”

He pointed out it is likely pedestrians will wait longer than 30 seconds at some traffic signals particularly at busy locations where bus priority technology is in operation.

The convenor for neighbourhood services and assets added: “At stand alone pedestrian crossings the wait time is generally between 30 seconds and 60 seconds.”

He added: “Again this is assessed on a site by site basis depending on a number of factors including location, nearby attractions for pedestrians, cycle facilities and traffic volumes.”

Councillor Carroll asked if there could be a commitment to try and reduce the times at pedestrian crossings to be a maximum of 30 seconds. He made the request in light of prioritising active travel for people crossing roads.

Councillor Kelly replied: “They (traffic lights) are done on a case by case basis if there are particular ones causing issues – I am happy to look at those. In terms of standardising it across the city it just wouldn’t be possible to give a blanket 30 seconds as that would have negative impacts on people cycling, the buses potentially causing more congestion outside of schools, more idling of traffic and increased levels of pollution.”

The discussion came after Bailie Carroll queried how many traffic light systems in the city had a waiting time of over 30 seconds.