Green MSP Gillian Mackay launched a bill to introduce buffer zones at abortion clinics this week – with Langside councillor Holly Bruce backing the move.
Green Councillor Bruce pointed out there were 100 protesters standing outside the maternity ward at Glasgow’s QEUH last month.
Most Popular
The Sandyford clinic has also been the site of demonstrations earlier this month.
Councillor Bruce said: “I’m delighted see Green MSP Gillian Mackay working together with Back Off campaigners, who’ve fought so hard to get to this important stage of their campaign, to bring forward the much-needed consultation on buffer zones.
“I want to ensure that everyone seeking the healthcare they need can do so free from the presence of protesters. No-one should be intimidated or harassed for exercising their bodily autonomy. No-one should be coerced or made to feel guilty for making a health and life choice that affects them.”
On Thursday Ms Mackay kicked off a consultation on the proposed members bill to introduce protest-free buffer zones outside health care facilities.
People are being urged by the party to sign a petition to make it a reality.
Councillor Bruce added: “Just last month, Glasgow was victim to over 100 anti-choice protesters standing outside the maternity ward at QEUH. The scale and frequency of these protests is increasing; with Glasgow seeing some of the largest gathered crowds across Scotland. As a Green councillor, I will continue to stand with campaigners to push forward a law, so that Glaswegians, as is their right, can access healthcare safely.”
Councillor Bruce added: “I’m also pleased to see that their was unanimous cross-party support for this in the city chambers last term and I hope this continues going forward.”