Three councillors in Glasgow have left the Scottish Greens to join the new party formed by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.

Your Party has announced Seonad Hoy, Dan Hutchison and Leòdhas Massie have become its first councillors in Scotland.

The trio will now form a group on Glasgow City Council. Their departure from the Greens was announced ahead of a visit to Glasgow by Zarah Sultana MP this evening.

Cllr Hutchison, who was elected to represent Govan in 2022, will speak alongside Sultana at the sold-out event in Maryhill.

He said: “For too long has the neoliberal consensus of the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives decimated our public services, sold our public assets off to the highest bidder.

“I’ve spent the last 10 years fighting to get the Greens to be the left-wing force they think they are. But their MSPs have their heads deep in the sand, voting to cut budgets year after year and enabling the largest sell off of public land to the private sector.

“While Your Party is still in its early days, it’s the largest step toward unity that I’ve seen on the left in my lifetime. The damage that the parties in Holyrood have already done to our public sector is catastrophic but is nothing compared to the damage that a Farage-led government will do.”

Cllr Hutchison added: “I’m proud to be joining a truly socialist party who will not accept the status quo, will actually involve ordinary people in the politics that impacts their lives, and won’t be accepting brutal cuts in exchange for scraps off the table.”

Cllr Massie was also elected in 2022, to represent Newlands/Auldburn, while Cllr Hoy was elected in Hillhead in March 2024, when the Greens secured their first ever by-election victory.

In a statement, Your Party Glasgow said: “We welcome the decision of three Glasgow city councillors to join Your Party. Tens of thousands of people across Scotland, Wales and England have joined us because enough is enough.

“Enough poverty and enough injustice: we need a new type of politics. We need a grassroots movement to build power in our communities and identify new leadership to channel that power in our electoral system.

“Today is another small step in that process, and we welcome Seonad, Dan and Leòdhas who want to take their place in that movement.”

As a result of their decision, Glasgow’s Green group now has eight members on the council. It remains the third largest party behind the SNP and Labour.

Over a dozen Greens activists and candidates have also left the party, including some who had won place on the party’s Holyrood 2024 lists in Glasgow.

Ellie Gomersall, who was selected second on the Greens’ Glasgow list, has joined Your Party. She said: “Where every single one of the existing Holyrood parties is complicit in passing on brutal cuts to public services, it’s clear to me that only Your Party can be taken seriously to stand firm against austerity and work to materially improve the lives of the working class.”