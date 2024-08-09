Glasgow East End McDonald's gets late license renewal despite councillor objection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A McDonald’s restaurant at Glasgow Fort has been granted permission to keep operating through the night despite an objection from a councillor.

Glasgow’s licensing committee renewed the late hours catering licence of franchisee AG Restaurants Ltd for the Auchinlea Way premises, which allows the firm to open until 5am.

There had been an objection to the application from Bailie Sharon Greer, Labour — with a solicitor representing the franchisee saying the councillor had raised concerns over increased traffic and anti-social behaviour.

The firm’s representative argued her clients are an “extremely experienced operator” and work closely with Police Scotland, who did not object to the licence bid.

She added there is “not much in the way of residential premises” near the restaurant, which is “effectively in Morrisons’ car park”.

Councillors were told the late hours clientele “tend to be people who are travelling” or late night workers, such as the emergency services, nurses or taxi drivers.

The solicitor said it does “not attract people going to pubs and clubs”.

There have been “occasional incidents of anti-social behaviour at the restaurant” but they were “focused on Friday and Saturday evenings, between 5pm and 8pm”, the committee heard.

Security staff have been employed to tackle incidents of anti-social behaviour on these evenings, which are outwith the late hours period.

There is also a 24/7 security system and a “Mosquito device” which uses a “high pitched noise to discourage groups of teenagers from congregating”.

The franchisee’s solicitor said three or four overnight workers could lose their jobs if the late hours licence wasn’t renewed.

Cllr Alex Wilson, SNP, who chairs the licensing committee, said Bailie Greer has “decided that all of a sudden after three years, there is going to be increased traffic, more disturbances and more reports to Police Scotland”.

The solicitor added she did not “understand the basis for that” as it doesn’t fit the location. Cllr Wilson said: “It doesn’t fit at all, as far as I’m concerned.”

The committee agreed to renew the licence for another three years.