Police Scotland have released a statement confirming enhanced patrols and direct engagement amidst rumours of a far-right protest

Police Scotland have released a statement following speculation on social media of far-right groups organising in Glasgow City Centre today, August 7.

Rumours circulating on social media claim there will be a far right protest in George Square, while independent media organisation, Voice of Glasgow, has urged Glaswegians to stay away from East Kilbride, Ibrox, Glasgow City Centre, and Pollokshields amidst fears for far-right demonstrations.

This news follows violence from far-right organised groups in England over the last week following misinformation around the Southport attack. Businesses, people of colour, and mosques have all been targeted by arsonists and vandals as more than 420 people have been arrested and 140 charged around the riots.

The ‘official’ date of organisation targeted by far-right groups in Glasgow seems to be September 7, though rumours on social media claim another ‘protest’ could take place in George Square today, August 7, 2024.

Police in Glasgow and across the country will be undertaking enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

Previously, council leader Susan Aitken claimed that the council had been communicating with Police Scotland over the rumoured protest, and alongside Police Scotland asked people to be ‘aware’ of what information they spread online lest it be misinformation.

Police Scotland released the following statement today, August 7. Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “We understand the violent disorder in other parts of the United Kingdom is causing concern and we are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

"We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.

"We are aware of a number of planned protests, and counter protests, over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately.

"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation, and our role is to ensure public safety while balancing the rights of protesters who wish to peacefully demonstrate. We encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact us through 101."