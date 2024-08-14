Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former landmark hostel building and restaurant in Glasgow city centre has been sold after being put back on the market earlier this year.

The building on Clyde Street dates back to the 1960s and has been operating as a hostel for more than two decades. It also has a huge ground floor restaurant which can accommodate 70 covers.

Glasgow Euro Hostel was opened in 2000 but ceased operating in December - the building has a total of 137 rooms and is a space that could be transformed.

After hitting the market in April, the building which covers ten upper floors, a basement and ground level has been sold having been listed on the market for £3.75 million.

Kathryn Bennett, of CBRE, said: “Following an extensive marketing campaign, my Operational Real Estate colleagues Charles Jones Alex Warburton and I are delighted to have concluded the sale of Euro Hostel Glasgow.

“The high level of interest received in the Euro Hostel demonstrates the strength and continued growth of the bed sector in Glasgow, particularly the city centre.

“Great to have worked alongside Chris Clarkson and his team at Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP on this transaction in addition to Barry McNeil at Cornerstone Business Agents who advised the purchaser.”