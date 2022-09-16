The Blankfaces in Glasgow announced that they would be staying open on Monday 19 September.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II many businesses and nonprofits, including food banks, will close on Monday 19 September to accommodate the day of The Queen’s state funeral.

However, local Glasgow fashion brand, The Blankfaces, has confirmed that it will open on and act as a food bank for those who need it.

The business announced the news via their instagram that stated: “On Monday we will be acting as a temporary food bank at 427 Great Western Road.

“If you know of anyone in need of food etc or are looking to donate to a foodbank. Please feel free to pop in.

“Poverty doesn’t stop because ‘a nation mourns’.

“There are many people starving out there and to us we will not stop and stand still if people need us.”

The Blankfaces is one of the UK’s first fashion brand working towards ending homelessness. Each design is inspired or created by someone who is or has experienced homelessness.

Each designer gets a percentage of each product sold with the rest of the profits going to help the small grassroots organisation the company works with at the end of the year.

Their mission on the website reads : “It’s time we change perceptions and erase the stigma about those who are homeless. They are not just a statistic: they should not be faceless, ignored or forgotten.”

So, how can you donate to The Blankfaces? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Blankfaces?

The Blackfaces is located in the heart of Glasgow and can be found at the following address: 427 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9JA.

What can I donate to The Blankfaces?

“The response we have had regarding our last post has been utterly overwhelming so first off a huge thank you to you all.

“For anyone who is looking to donate any items for Monday, the UK independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) states this list of food/sanitary products are the most desirable for food banks/people in need.

“Please make sure to have a look at dates of tinned goods before donating, things with long shelf life are preferred but any food in date is more than welcome. You are all amazing”

Tinned Meats/Veg

Tinned Sauces

Pasta/Rice

Cereal

Teabags/Coffee

Sugar

Sanitary Towels

Tampons

Deodorant

Shampoo

Soap

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hand wipes

Shaving gel

Face masks

Sanitiser

Baby Wipes

Baby Food

Nappies

How can I donate?

You can donate by bringing in non perishable items to The Blankfaces in Glasgow.

To accommodate donations and those who need access to a foodbank the store will be open daily 9-6pm until Monday.

The stores normal opening hours are: