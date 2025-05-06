Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow is included in the third annual Europe’s Best Cities ranking report, focused on the evaluation of perception and performance for urban economies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report is compiled by Resonance, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development. It’s Europe’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the continent’s major urban centres. Glasgow was placed in 28th place in the top 100 with the report stating that “creative celebration and a pursuit of affordable opportunity keep Glasgow real, even as its reputation soars.”

The report says: “Glasgow powers to its Top 100 ranking on the strength of education, with the planet’s #6 spot for educated citizenry and a world-renowned university founded in 1451, the fourth oldest in the English-speaking world (ranked #14 in Europe). The University of Glasgow counts economist Adam Smith and U.S. Founding Father James Wilson as alumni. And the world is taking notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tech start-ups hungry for cheap space and talent are drawn to the city’s working-class authenticity over pricier European capitals, even though the business investment metrics have yet to reflect the influx. Glasgow ranks #42 in our Large Companies subcategory and a middling #94 for GPD Per Capita. Still, the city is among the UK’s fastest-rising property markets and new hotels are planned for the rest of the decade, with the recently opened The Address Glasgow now welcoming guests.

“But it’s not like Glasgow has gone corporate. This is the home of Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and the National Theatre of Scotland, and Glasgow is still buzzing from its 2020 designation as the U.K.’s top cultural and creative city by the European Commission. Its Top 25 ranking in our Culture subcategory will rise in the coming years.”

As its name might suggest, this is another Glasgow-based school. On StudentCrowd, it has an average rating of 4.32 stars out of 5. Its highest ratings are for its clubs and societies, and campus and facilities. | Fabian Bleh/Wirestock Creators/Adobe Stock

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “Glasgow’s top 30 ranking in the list of Europe’s Best Cities is another remarkable endorsement of our ongoing transformation as a city working to address the legacies of our post-industrial history and recognition of the strides we continue to make - on our streets and in our neighbourhoods and on the international stage.

“Resonance’s rankings of the world and Europe’s best cities carry genuine influence and credibility. They inform global investment decisions, economic development and international tourism. I’m sure that Glasgow’s prominence in this latest report will show what our city has to offer to new international audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that our universities and reputation as a centre of culture and creativity have been critical to Glasgow’s profile. But I’m particularly pleased to see distinct attributes including our authenticity and values have been recognised as key selling points for our city.”

Introducing the Europe’s Best Cities list, Jason McGrath EVP, Head of U.S. Corporate Reputation at public opinion specialist Ipsos said: “For this year’s report, Ipsos partnered with Resonance to dive deep into the hearts and minds of more than 7,000 citizens across 10 European countries. We asked them to unveil their urban dreams through three fundamental questions that spanned which European towns or cities—from quaint villages to bustling metropolises—they would most love to call home someday.

“We then asked which European destinations are on their must-visit list for the coming two years. And we ended with a question about where in Europe they believe the most promising career opportunities are flourishing right now. Our findings paint a fascinating portrait of urban desire—where established global powerhouses stand alongside rising stars that are capturing imagination in surprising ways. This report weaves together these insights to reveal how livability, lovability and prosperity are crafting the new European urban narrative.”

Best Cities is the home of Resonance’s ranking of the world’s top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and city leaders, considered to be the world’s most comprehensive annual city ranking. Bloomberg calls it, ”The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”