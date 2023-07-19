Glasgow Film Theatre set for 70mm screening of Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer

The GFT are the only cinema in Scotland screening the film in 70mm

Movie fans are counting down the days until Friday for the blockbuster releases of Oppenheimer and Barbie with both being shown at cinemas across the city.

Huge crowds are set to flock to cinemas in Glasgow and elsewhere in the country to see the movies with the past few weeks having been a success for film after the releases of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which saw Glasgow be transformed into New York City on the big screen.

For those who haven’t yet heard of 70mm film projection, it is a process of projecting movies onto a big screen using a film print that is 70mm wide, which is about twice the size of regular 35mm film. This wider film format allows for a much greater amount of detail and image quality to be captured and displayed on screen, resulting in a more immersive and visually stunning cinematic experience.

One of the key benefits is that film prints can reproduce a wider range of colours and shades than digital projection, which can result in more vibrant and lifelike images. Additionally, film prints have a higher resolution than most digital projectors, which means that the images are sharper and more detailed. The projection can also capture a wider aspect ratio meaning that more of the image becomes visible.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld, GFT Programme Manager, Paul Gallagher said: “We’re thrilled to be the only cinema in Scotland offering audiences the chance to catch Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer in stunning 70mm. It’ll be screening from Friday — alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — making GFT the perfect spot to settle in for the big summer double bill.”