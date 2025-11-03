Three areas of Glasgow will have a total ban on fireworks in place in the days around Bonfire Night 2025.

Firework Control Zones (FCZ) will be in place across Glasgow this Bonfire Night - marking the first time the powers have been used.

Broomhouse, Pollokshields and Govanhill will all come under the FCZs between Saturday, 1 November and Monday, 3 November.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: "The introduction of the three firework control zones received strong support from residents in these communities during our public consultation. We carefully considered all applications for a control zone along with our partners in the police and fire services and looked closely at incident data from previous years.

"People have every right to be fed up with the misuse of fireworks experienced around Bonfire Night. We hope the new control zones give the police another tool to tackle firework-related disorder in the most affected communities in Glasgow."

What is a Firework Control Zone?

A Firework Control Zone makes it a criminal offence to let off fireworks during the time period that it will be enforced.

The ban extends to private spaces, such as gardens, and in public spaces. However, sparklers are not covered by the ban.

Police Scotland will enforce the new restrictions. Anyone found breaching a firework control zone can face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to £5000.

Why is the Firework Control Zone coming into effect?

It is hoped that the FCZs will limit anti-social behaviour across the city. Vulnerable groups and animals have also been considered with the ban.

Recent years have seen increased anti-social behaviour in the weeks around Halloween and Bonfire Night, with Pollokshields seeing incidents of fireworks being fired at people, buildings and cars.

What happened to Firework Control Zones in 2024?

Glasgow City Council had intended on implementing the FCZs in Pollokshields, however they didn’t issue the legal notice needed to create it in enough time.

What does Glasgow City Council say about the Firework Control Zones?

A Firework Control Zone sign in Pollokshields, Glasgow (Picture: PA Wire)

What is Operation Moonbeam?

Operation Moonbeam was launched in 2018 and is Police Scotland’s attempts at dealing with disorder across the country. It was launched on Friday, 24 October and will once again see public order officers supporting colleagues from local policing divisions to tackle violence and disorder and protect communities from harm.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “Last year, following Bonfire Night, I reflected on what was a successful policing operation that saw a reduction in serious disorder offences and a dramatic reduction in the number of officers injured.

"As part of this year’s campaign, we will shortly be publishing some compelling stories from members of Police Scotland, Lothian Busses and affected communities highlighting the significant impact being involved in, or subject to attacks with fireworks can have.

“However, we still saw unacceptable levels of violence and disorder in parts of Glasgow and Edinburgh, leaving communities in these areas in a state of fear and alarm. This was wholly unacceptable, and we immediately launched a major criminal investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Over 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period for 2024. I want to make it clear our pursuit of offenders for any crimes this year will be equally unrelenting. If you chose to create fear in your community, and if you chose to attack those who are deployed to keep people safe, you will face justice.

“We will use all available technology, resources and policing tactics at our disposal to keep our people safe while they, in turn work with other emergency service partners to protect the public from harm.

“Please help us make Bonfire Night 2025 a safe event for everyone looking to enjoy it.”

Are there any public displays?

According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, there are no organised fireworks events within the city of Glasgow There are a number of ticketed displays at locations near to the city, we’ve taken a look at some of the best places to head this Bonfire Night - where you can watch the fireworks safely and responsibly.