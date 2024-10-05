Glasgow fireworks ban for Bonfire Night delayed after council error

Bonfires night event | Glasgow Fort

A Firework Control Zone in Pollokshields, an area the council says has experienced firework-related anti-social behaviour, will not be in place on 5 November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fireworks ban for an area in the Southside of Glasgow will not be in place in time for Bonfire Night after the council missed a deadline for filing legal notices relating to the new zone.

The ban using new local authority powers was supposed to be in place from 1 to 10 November covering both public and private spaces, such as gardens. Anyone setting off a private firework during this period would have been committing a criminal offence. The council published a legal notice of the control zone too after the deadline that would have permitted the ban to be in place over Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notification had to be issued 60 days before the FCZ was due to come into force. The council only gave notice on 9 September meaning it would not be in place on 5 November.

A council spokesman said: “We are very sorry that the firework control zone for Pollokshields cannot go ahead as we had hoped for this year’s Bonfire Night.

“The legal notice needed to create the zone was not issued in enough time to ensure it can come into effect as planned for between 1 November and 10 November.

“Unfortunately this means the zone will not be legally enforceable during this time and implementation of the zone will now be deferred until next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have written directly to the members of the Pollokshields community who applied to have a firework control zone for their area and apologised for the disappointment this development will cause.

“We are working with our partners in the emergency services to address the community safety concerns that have been expressed about Bonfire Night in Pollokshields and other parts of the city.”

Nineteen applications for FCZs in Glasgow were reviewed by emergency services following public consultation. Four applications related to areas of Pollokshields were received and combined as one entry.

A public consultation on the possible creation of a citywide FCZ in Glasgow will conclude on 20 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, city convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said in a statement released previously:“Firework control zones are a new concept and it’s necessary we test the interest in having zones introduced in different places in the city.

“The concerns about anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks are entirely understandable and there may be other more effective ways of dealing with this issue, such as tighter restrictions on sales.

“But requests for firework control zones have been received and those people who have submitted applications for a zone are entitled to have their views properly considered and consulted upon before any conclusion is reached.”