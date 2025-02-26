Glasgow golf centre reopens after upgrades to driving range and new additions

Golf It! in Glasgow reopens after upgrades including decor changes, new heating systems, and new family friendly amenities to enhance the golf experience.

Golf It! in Glasgow reopens on Saturday after a series of upgrades and new additions. New Head of Golf It! Alyson McKechin is thrilled to unveil the new-look venue and welcome visitors to the Start of the Season.

Improvements include decor and layout changes as well as the all-important heating systems in the driving range bays so you can enjoy the high-tech games or just smashing some balls whatever the weather.

This weekend sees the venue unveiled in a special Start of the Season weekend with special offers like free Park Golf with every Adventure Golf booking, plus a free Seven Lochs nature scavenger hunt with a sweet treat for all at the end.

There is also a competition running on the driving range with great prizes up for grabs including full golf outfits and vouchers to spend at Golf It! - a £100 voucher and full Adidas outfit for first prize, £75 voucher and Adidas golf outfit second and a £50 Golf It! voucher for third prize.

And there’s lots of Big Feed fun with food trucks serving up the very best in food and drinks, meet and greets with Disney stars, free movie screenings and much more.With artificial grass through the entire venue now and those heated bays, plus new balls, clubs and mats on the range to help those drives fly straight, it’s the best possible way to experience the driving range whether it’s your first time or a daily session.

Alyson said: “It really does look great and we are all excited to showcase our facilities from the 9-hole course to the range itself plus Adventure Golf and Park Golf where all ages can try their hand at our beloved game.

“There’s lots happening this weekend as we launch on Saturday and Sunday – and of course there’s lots happening here every day as we introduce more and more people to the joy of golf.

Alyson has been a key part of the team since before The R&A’s golfing venue launched in August 2023, running and developing coaching programmes and meeting players every day – and now she’s taken charge of the entire operation.

Alyson continued: “It’s a really exciting time here at Golf It! as the changes to the facilities are really looking great, I can’t wait to show off our new look venue and see how people react.

“I’ve loved meeting and coaching so many of our players over the last 18 months so I know what they love about Golf It! and what we could maybe improve, which is what we have been doing throughout February.

“Closing for a few weeks to implement changes and upgrades to keep Golf It! at the cutting edge was the right thing to do, as we prepare for a busy spring and summer with even more reasons to get into the swing of it all right here.

“I love the impact the artificial grass has had on the look and feel of the entire indoor area, from the main Hub right through the range. “We will always innovate to ensure we deliver the absolute best experience to everyone who comes to Golf It! – come see for yourself this Saturday.”

Golf It! reopens this Saturday March 1 for more on the weekend fun or to book your activities.