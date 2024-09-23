Glasgow graduate wins Inspirational Young Person Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Farmer has been praised for impressive work as winner announced during Scottish Food & Drink September.

Matt Farmer, a 23-year-old commercial development co-ordinator from Newton Mearns in Glasgow, has won NFU Mutual’s Inspirational Young Person Award.

The award, which is in its sixth year, was launched by the commercial insurer in partnership with industry leading body Scotland Food & Drink. It aims to uncover and reward talented 16 to 26-year-olds who own, work or study in the food and drink industry.

A prize of £500 was given for the award, which not only highlights the innovation young people bring to Scotland’s food and drink businesses, but also the important contribution they make to the sector.

First-place Matt joined food and drink manufacturer Brakes Scotland in August 2023 where he was initially tasked with looking after a portfolio of five Scottish suppliers, which has since increased, during his first year, to 39 Scottish suppliers after his manager left for maternity leave six months into his role.

The 23-year-old has helped oversee large sales growth and continued the upward trajectory of Brakes Scotland through identifying new products, social media, website editing, brochure management and promotions. Matt also played a key role in the set-up and execution of the Brakes Scotland Expo, which was held at the Royal Highland Centre in May of this year.

Matt Farmer, this year’s winner, said: “Thank you for the Inspirational Young Person Winner Award. It serves as a testament to the dedication and passion I bring to my work and is a fantastic way to celebrate the end of my first year with Brakes and Scotland Food & Drink.

“I am truly grateful for the recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in my future career in this fantastic industry.”

Alongside Matt, runner-up for the award was Craig Cameron, 23, who is store manager at Mimi’s Bakehouse in Edinburgh, won £300, and was praised for his attention to detail and ‘constantly putting the team and customers before himself’.

Founder of Coffee Cabin, Steven Robert Sorokaniuk (24), and 20-year-old Steven Mitchell, Business Partner at Kenmore Bakery, came joint-third and received £200. Heather Storegaard (26) and Lillian Goad (17) both received a special recognition award for their work.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Regional Manager and judge of the award, said: “Selecting a winner and two runners up from the high quality of entries this year was too difficult, which is why we decided on two additional awards. I am delighted to be congratulating Matt, Craig, Steven, Steven, Lillian and Heather.

“All five have not only done themselves proud, but they are also wonderful ambassadors for our world-famous food and drink industry.

“I was particularly impressed by how each of them has shown a great deal of passion and dedication in their chosen fields. I feel confident that the sector is in safe hands if they are just some examples of the young people coming forward within the wonderful range of food and drink firms in Scotland.

“A huge congratulations to our fantastic winners and a big thank you to everyone involved.”

Gemma Gillespie, from Scotland Food & Drink, added: “This year’s nominations for IYPA told incredibly positive stories about the passion, progression and impact of young people in the food, drink and hospitality sector. It has been inspiring to hear about their achievements, and a privilege to be able to recognise their wonderful contribution to the sector.”