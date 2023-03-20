Glasgow headlines 20 March: Morton’s Rolls restarts production

The Drumchapel bakery has been saved after falling into administration on 3 March

Mortons Rolls has been saved!

The firm was bought out of administration by a consortium, and production of their baked goods has restarted.

Earlier in March, the Drumchapel bakery ceased trading after suffering financial difficulties but this latest action will now save over 100 jobs.

The company was bought by investors PVL following talks with HMRC, administrators and the Scottish Government.

Next, Glasgow is set to receive £33 million in funding from the UK Government to invest in local projects that accelerate its innovation economy.

Council leader Susan Aitken said the money will support the city’s economic aims of increasing productivity, delivering inclusive growth and achieving net zero, as well as creating new jobs.

And finally, a major retrospective exhibition showcasing the work of the celebrated fashion designer Dame Mary Quant is to be shown at Kelvingrove later this year.

It will be your last ever opportunity to view the V&A gallery which will feature over 100 garments, accessories, cosmetics and photographs from her archives.

