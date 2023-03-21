The East and North East of Glasgow have been named as the most financially vulnerable areas in Scotland according to the Lowell Index.
The only places in the UK that are more vulnerable are the areas surrounding Sunderland, a few areas around Leeds, Belfast, Liverpool and Birmingham.
Next up, over £5,000 has been raised in honour of two men who died when their tugboat capsized in the Firth of Clyde in February.
The families of 73-year-old Ian Catterson and 65-year-old George Taft launched a crowdfunding page to commemorate their work of helping large ships into the docks and helping supplies be brought to Scotland.
And finally, the new Marks and Spencers store at Glasgow Queen Street Station has been awarded an alcohol licence.
While the Simply Food store can now sell drinks to travellers, due to current Scotrail rules they cannot be consumed on a train, however, the Scottish Government said the ban would be reviewed.