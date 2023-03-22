Glasgow headlines 22 March: Cumbernauld shopping centre goes into administration

The centre managers have brought in administrators and are looking to sell the building.

The Antonine shopping centre in Cumbernauld has went into administration, while the management team are working with property agents to sell the building.

The centre was built in 2007 and has an annual footfall of more than 3.5 million people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the retail units are brands such as TK Maxx, Next, New Look and TJ Hughes.

Next, the Govanhill bar The Rose Reilly has been allowed to extend its opening hours during the week and run an outdoor area.

Glasgow’s Licensing Board approved a number of changes despite one neighbour raising concerns over the impact on a residential area, concerned about noise from smokers gathering in the garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And finally, a group of Glaswegian rapper grannies has formed following a workshop with Scots comedian Karen Dunbar.