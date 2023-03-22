Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
41 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Glasgow headlines 22 March: Cumbernauld shopping centre goes into administration

The centre managers have brought in administrators and are looking to sell the building.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

The Antonine shopping centre in Cumbernauld has went into administration, while the management team are working with property agents to sell the building.

The centre was built in 2007 and has an annual footfall of more than 3.5 million people.

Among the retail units are brands such as TK Maxx, Next, New Look and TJ Hughes.

Most Popular

Next, the Govanhill bar The Rose Reilly has been allowed to extend its opening hours during the week and run an outdoor area.

Glasgow’s Licensing Board approved a number of changes despite one neighbour raising concerns over the impact on a residential area, concerned about noise from smokers gathering in the garden.

And finally, a group of Glaswegian rapper grannies has formed following a workshop with Scots comedian Karen Dunbar.

The Maryhill Gang channelled love, loss and loneliness into their first song that they performed in front of the community.

AdministrationCumbernauldGlasgowPeopleTK MaxxNew Look