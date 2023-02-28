Top stories in Glasgow

Data collected by Police Scotland reveal that dozens of homeless people have died suddenly in Glasgow hotels within the past three years.

Homeless people were put into hotels at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and 36 deaths were recorded during this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said they understand these people may have complex care needs, but accommodation was not cause of death.

Next up, Nicola Sturgeon has officially launched ticket sales for the first ever UCI Cycling World Championships which will take place in Glasgow.

The First Minister said it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Scotland to the world, promote cycling and the various benefits it can bring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And in other news, Glasgow College Building which features the recognisable ‘People Make Glasgow’ sign was voted the second ugliest building in the UK on a photography website.