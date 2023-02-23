Glasgow Headlines: US anti-abortion protest outside Glasgow hospital

A US-based anti-abortion group have pledged to protest for 40 days outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

A US anti-abortion group have been campaigning outside Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, for what they have said is a 40-day protest.

Demonstrations are set to last until 2 April and seek to end abortion.

This comes as a bill introducing safe access zones around health facilities makes its way through the Scottish Parliament.

Next up, Police Scotland’s Chief Constable, Iain Livingstone, has confirmed he will stand down in the summer after five years in the top job.

Speaking at a board meeting in Glasgow, he said it has been the honour of his life serving the people of Scotland.

And in other news, Jet2 Holidays has announced it will run additional flights to Malaga, Lanzarote and Majorca from Glasgow Airport this year.

