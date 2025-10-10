The general manager at one of the Merchant City’s top restaurant and bars has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament for her work.

Members of Scottish Parliament congratulated Mae MacInnes, general manager of Mharsanta in Glasgow’s Merchant City, for her contributions to Scotland’s tourism industry at the beginning of this month. It comes after she scooped the Rising Star award at the Regional West of Scotland Thistle Awards last month.

A motion lodged at Holyrood by both Dr Sandesh Gulhane and Annie Wells last week, October 1, recognising the ‘inspirational’ work of Mae and congratulating her on the accolade.

The motion recognises that: “as well as running the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, Mae has played a crucial role in delivering the restaurant's award winning "Taste of Scotland" dining experience and has lead a team to deliver the "Make Travel Matter" experience as part of VisitScotland and the Travel Corporation's decarbonisation project”

It is the culmunation of years of hardwork for Mae, who began her career in hospitality in Skye when she was just 13 years old. She joined Mharsanta 7 years ago before earning the title of general manager in 2020.

Mae MacInnes was honoured at The West of Scotland Thistle Awards 2025 with the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow’s City Centre on September 25, 2025.

Mae MacInnes said: “I’ve been working so hard for so long that it feels truly incredible to be honoured with this award.

“I think a lot of people overlook how important hospitality is. It’s how we can express our culture, it’s how we bond with friends and family, and it’s how we can reconnect to what it truly means to be Scottish.

“I’m glad that in my role at Mharsanta I can show people just how much Scotland, and Glasgow of course, has to offer. Not just in food, but in warmth, character and of course the genuine hospitality that makes every visitor feel like a part of the community.”

Mharsanta Restaurant and Bar is a popular spot in the Merchant City | Kaitlin Wraight

It’s not the first time that Mae MacInnes has been recognised for excellence in her field. She spearheaded the restaurant's astoundingly popular ‘Taste of Scotland’ immersive dining experience, which received an award for innovation in tourism at the Thistle Awards in 2023.

The first of its kind hospitality experiment in Glasgow in which guests are invited to sample whiskies and Scottish cuisine like venison in a five-course tasting menu - all led by Mae who gives an insight into their background, history, and culture here in Scotland.

Mae has been crucial to the success of this award-winning experience not only at Mharsanta but in heritage locations with the National Trust of Scotland - including Culzean Castle.

Hailing from the village of Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye, Mae uses her knowledge of Scottish history & produce built up over a lifetime in the Highlands and Islands to offer a unique experience to both tourists and locals alike in Mharsanta.

Most recently Mae has been leading her team to deliver the ‘Make Travel Matter’ experience as part of a sustainability programme with a leading tour operator.

Mae’s expertise is not limited to just hospitality however, she also works with VisitScotland on the Travel Corporation’s decarbonisation project.

Mae has built herself up over a lifetime to get where she is now. She shares what’s up next for her team at Mharsanta.

Mae said: “I hope to be able to continue to develop & lead my team at Mharsanta, showcasing the excellence within Scottish hospitality & focusing on drawing people into Scotland to share just what our small but mighty country has to offer.”