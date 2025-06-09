Glasgow Weather: Glasgow set for 22C heatwave, matching Ibiza temperatures

Temperatures are set to soar as Glasgow is set to be as warm as Ibiza this week.

Glasgow will see temperatures climb as high as 22 degrees this week, a welcome return after weeks of dull weather. The Met Office predicts that temperatures will hit highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees on Tuesday, 10 June.

Temperatures will hit 22 degrees the following day, with lows of 14 degrees predicted throughout the day.

Comparisons have been drawn with the Balearic Island of Ibiza - where temperatures will hit 24 and 25 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The rise in temperatures is thanks to a ‘Spanish Plume’ weather pattern which usually affects western Europe - with the UK and Ireland particularly prone to increased temperatures.

