Temperatures are set to soar as Glasgow is set to be as warm as Ibiza this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow will see temperatures climb as high as 22 degrees this week, a welcome return after weeks of dull weather. The Met Office predicts that temperatures will hit highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees on Tuesday, 10 June.

Temperatures will hit 22 degrees the following day, with lows of 14 degrees predicted throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comparisons have been drawn with the Balearic Island of Ibiza - where temperatures will hit 24 and 25 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The rise in temperatures is thanks to a ‘Spanish Plume’ weather pattern which usually affects western Europe - with the UK and Ireland particularly prone to increased temperatures.