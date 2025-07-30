Glasgow improvement project delivers success across city centre

A Glasgow City Council project is bringing “real improvement to the look and feel of the city centre,” according to council officials.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow City Centre Improvement Grant Fund aims to transform Glasgow city centre and has seen grants of £20,000 awarded to businesses and organisations in an effort to fill vacant shopping units and improve the look and feel of the area.

The fund is split into two streams, the Meanwhile Use and the Minor Improvement Grant, and has already had it’s initial £200,000 funding allocation for each stream increased. The Meanwhile Use scheme aims to help businesses and organisations activate ground-floor, vacant units in the city centre on a short-term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacant ground floor properties will see new uses - such as pop-up shops, short-term leases and third sector occupation. The first project to be delivered via the scheme is already underway, with the creation of a book shop and café for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland at a previously empty unit at the Tontine Building at 16 Trongate - the first of its kind.

Tron Church during the renovation work | Glasgow City Council

Billy Farrell, Director of Income Generation at Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: "This funding from Glasgow City Council will help us to open our first-ever dedicated bookshop, providing a new income stream to support people with chest, heart, stroke and Long Covid conditions live life to the full.

“We are delighted to work with the council to expand our reach into this part of Glasgow and play our part in the regeneration of the city centre by bringing new life to this unit on Trongate."

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said the project is “bringing real improvement to the look and feel of the city centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is great to see the first projects to receive support from the City Centre Improvement Grant Fund identified and improvements carried out, and I look forward to the positive changes and economic social benefits that this work will deliver for the area - and Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland's first bookstore is a great example of that. I would encourage any businesses and organisations with proposals that could be delivered through this Fund to apply."

Businesses are also already begining to see the benefits of the Minor Improvement Fund. Aimed at supporting community groups, social enterprises and businesses to deliver interventions such as minor repair works such as improving shop front and community amenities, small scale greening/public space improvements, or measures to alleviate anti-social behaviour and reduce blight.

Bo Peep's is another business to have benefited from the fun | Glasgow City Council

One of those businesses benefiting is clothing store Bo Peep’s on the Trongate.

William Bosell, owner, said: "We are delighted to have been supported by the Glasgow City Centre Improvement Fund to undertake much needed improvements to the outside of our store on Trongate. Our loyal customers are clear in that they prefer the physical shopping experience and opportunity to connect and engage, bucking the trend for on-line shopping, and we aim to continue to provide an excellent physical shopping experience for decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funding will support external improvements including new signage as we aim to attract a higher footfall through more appealing shop surroundings and look and feel of the area, and - from a business perspective - we want to create a positive lasting impression with people more likely to return."

St George’s Tron Parish Church has also received renewed signage, aimed at enhancing the church’s visibility and accessibility.

A spokesperson said: “The new signage will serve as a clear and welcoming guide for everyone - whether they are attending Sunday services, visiting the Wild Olive Tree café, seeking support at the safe zone run by Glasgow Street Pastors, or attending one of the many events hosted at the church throughout the year."

Applications are still ongoing for the funding. A deadline has been set for April 2026, or until funding is fully committed.

Those with proposals who wish to apply should visit:

Meanwhile Use applications - here

Minor Improvement applications - here