Glasgow jobs: Job Fairs to find work in Glasgow in the next month

2 . Braehead Shopping Centre

Braehead Shopping Centre is excited to announce the return of its Recruitment Event on Tuesday 24th September between 3pm – 8pm. This annual event, which has become a staple for job seekers across the area, promises even more opportunities this year with hundreds of vacancies waiting to be filled. Building on the success of previous years, this event presents a great opportunity for job seekers to explore a wide range of career opportunities with some of the UK’s most beloved brands. The Entertainer, The Perfume Shop, Goldsmiths, Lush, and H&M, among others will be on hand to discuss their current job openings and provide insights into the roles available. Taking place in Braehead’s Central Atrium, near JD, the event will include a diverse array of positions, from part-time and full-time roles to temporary and seasonal opportunities. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a student, professional or someone looking for a career change. | McAteer Photo, Alan McAteer, @mc