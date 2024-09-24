Glasgow jobs: Job Fairs to find work in Glasgow in the next month

Hundreds of jobs across different sectors in Glasgow are up for grabs over the next few months
With huge new retail spaces like Primark opening up in Glasgow in the coming months, there are hundreds of jobs going in Glasgow just now.
Retail aren’t the only jobs going, with plenty of other opportunities across different sectors available.
Take a look below at upcoming job fairs in Glasgow.
1. Glasgow Fort
Primark, Wagamama, and Zara will join many other retailers and local organisations at Glasgow Fort’s annual jobs fair this week. Taking place on Thursday 26th September, more than 100 full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles will be available, with representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants available to discuss the opportunities as well as provide further information and helpful advice for potential applicants. | Chris Watt Photography
2. Braehead Shopping Centre
Braehead Shopping Centre is excited to announce the return of its Recruitment Event on Tuesday 24th September between 3pm – 8pm. This annual event, which has become a staple for job seekers across the area, promises even more opportunities this year with hundreds of vacancies waiting to be filled. Building on the success of previous years, this event presents a great opportunity for job seekers to explore a wide range of career opportunities with some of the UK’s most beloved brands. The Entertainer, The Perfume Shop, Goldsmiths, Lush, and H&M, among others will be on hand to discuss their current job openings and provide insights into the roles available. Taking place in Braehead’s Central Atrium, near JD, the event will include a diverse array of positions, from part-time and full-time roles to temporary and seasonal opportunities. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a student, professional or someone looking for a career change. | McAteer Photo, Alan McAteer, @mc
3. Silverburn Shopping Centre
Silverburn, Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination, is inviting job seekers to attend its annual Job Fair on Friday 4 October, to discover the range of roles up for grabs. Held in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, the annual event has become a staple for job seekers in the area, with hundreds of vacancies waiting to be filled. Building on the success of previous years, the fair will welcome a mix of high-profile retailers including Marks & Spencer, Next, JD and Mango among others who will be on hand to discuss their current vacancies and provide some insights into the roles available. | Silverburn Shpoping centre
4. Hampden Park Jobs Fair
Glasgow Careers Fair is hosted annually at Hampden Park, open to job seekers of all backgrounds, levels of experience, and fields of interest with hundred of opportunities across different sectors available on October 4 from 10am - 2pm. | AFP via Getty Images
