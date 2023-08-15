Glasgow Labour MSP calls for ‘fair pay deal’ for council staff

A Glasgow MSP has called on the city council leader to push the Scottish Government over funding for improvement to pay and conditions of staff.

Glasgow (Region) MSP Paul Sweeney launched a scathing attack on the city council administration for not improving working and pay conditions for cleansing staff in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes following a recent promise made by Mr Sweeney and his colleague Pauline McNeil to create a “recovery commission” to help clean up the city despite concerns from trade union bosses that the plans won’t work unless all political parties can work together.

Paul Sweeney said: “Cleansing workers are rightly furious with Glasgow City Council and COSLA for refusing to take improvement of their pay and conditions seriously. Glasgow City Council’s SNP administration also adds insult to injury by passing a budget that will cut the cleansing budget by an estimated £1m putting up to 40 jobs at risk, around the same as the number of posts they like to pat themselves on the back for establishing last year.

“The brutal reality is that Glasgow City Council saw the largest reduction in real terms revenue funding from the Scottish Government of any local authority from 2013 to 2020, £270 per person, as compared to £160 per person on average in Scotland. As a result, spending on Education and Social Work now takes up 72% of total services expenditure, up from 65% in 2016/17. Glasgow City Council’s service provision is therefore being narrowed to just two big priority areas under the pressure of SNP cuts from Edinburgh.”

Mr Sweeney also said that Labour stood “in solidarity” with cleansing workers and their trade union, and that the party stands by its 2022 local election pledge to increase cleansing jobs by 250 to address the city’s “dilapidated condition”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I have also written to Council Leader Susan Aitken to call on her to demand that the Scottish Government come back to the negotiating table with trade unions to agree a new pay offer that will not lead to falling living standards for Council workers. Labour’s recovery commission for Glasgow recently launched by Pauline McNeill MSP and myself will be an inclusive exercise to shape our party’s policy for Glasgow in government at all levels. It will include trade unionists, business owners and industry experts that will together establish a bold, candid plan for improving the entire city economy.”

Glasgow City Council has pointed out that Scottish Ministers are not able to negotiate the pay deal on behalf of councils – and that COSLA is the organisation responsible for pay deals. They have also highlighted that no political group put anything forward in their budget this year in terms of increasing the number of jobs in cleansing.

A SNP spokesperson said:”Pay negotiations are carried out nationally and Glasgow will continue to make the case for its citizens and staff in all discussions with the government. Given that Mr Sweeney’s Labour Party couldn’t put a city budget together, has saddled Glasgow with hundreds of millions in debt due to its policy of discriminating against women and promises to retain Tory policies, from punishing the poorest to forcing asylum seekers onto floating prisons, Glaswegians will be forgiven for their scepticism around anything Labour says or does.”