Glasgow lawyers raise over £73,000 in online auction for pancreatic cancer

Glasgow lawyers Just Employment Law have raised a massive £73,140 for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

In November this year, Just Employment Law held an online auction in order to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland (PCAS).

The company have been long-term supporters of the cause, and were able to auction off hundreds of items online.

Some of the highest selling items in the auction included a copy of ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ which was signed by Ian Fleming and sold for £11,030.

There was also a first edition set of The Karla trilogy by John Le Carré sold for £6,500 and a limited edition Cartier Santos Dumont watch sold for £7,000.

Their fundraising has generated over £75,000 this year which will benefit the people of Scotland by helping Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland increase the 5-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer. Five years ago, it stood at 3%. Now, the figure stands at 5.3%.

In addition to the online auction, Just Employment Law helped to raise funds and awareness through hosting their “Purple Thistle Day” at Partick Thistle Football Club on Sat 30th October.

David McRae, the Managing Director of Just Employment Law, started fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland, after sadly losing his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2016.

David McRae said: “Five years ago my eyes were opened to Pancreatic Cancer when I lost my mother.

“I simply could not believe the low survival rates; the lack of early detection; and the chronic lack of funding for this aggressive strain of cancer. From that point on I resolved to support PCAS to fund research and awareness.

“My colleagues and I at JEL are delighted to be in a position to support PCAS and are always humbled by the backing we receive from the business community and general public. We stand with all who are affected by this awful disease.”

Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland’s mission is to improve survival rates of pancreatic cancer by ensuring more people are diagnosed early and has access to effective treatments, support, information and care.

Fiona Brown, Finance and Scottish Development Manager for Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland released a statement about Just Employment law’s efforts: “We are continually inspired and grateful to David, the JEL team and their networks for their commitment, energy and passion to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.