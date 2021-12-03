Santa Dash for Beatson Cancer Charity - how you can help raise vital funds with 5k

The Santa Dash is returning - and you can help raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity

You can join our Virtual Santa Dash from December 11-18, running, jogging, walking or hopping on your sleigh to complete a 5k.

Show your support to patients and families affected by cancer this winter by signing up to this year’s Santa Dash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once registered, you will receive a free Santa hat with a Beatson Cancer Charity badge on it, to help paint your town red and yellow.

Glasgow support

Louise Burns from Glasgow is doing the Santa Dash during the Park Run on Saturday, December 11.

Louise says: “My mum and sister were both diagnosed with cancer this year and I’m running for them. Without the Beatson I don’t know where we would be.

“The support from the Beatson has been invaluable, not just the medical support but the emotional support as well.”

Mairi McWilliams from Glasgow is taking part with her friend, who is travelling down from Stornoway.

Mairi said: “My dear friend received Stereotactic radiotherapy to the second of her cancerous brain tumours on May 31, 2016 at the renowned Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

“Thanks to the expertise, knowledge and skills of the highly trained Dr Allan James who, along with his team of clinicians & other oncologists, decided that this form of radiotherapy was most suited to the type of brain tumour she had.

“She still remains in remission and that’s also thanks and gratitude to all the scientists involved in research. As we are all aware or should be by now, research needs money! Everyone’s lives will be touched by cancer at some point.”

Kirsty Kelly from Clydebank is also taking part in the event with the rest of her family, after her father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer six years ago.

Kirsty said: “The Glasgow Santa Dash has been an important part of my family’s Christmas tradition for over 10 years.

“I love the atmosphere running through the streets of Glasgow with thousands of Santas.

“Although last year was not the same, it was still great to have a little bit of normality and run our 5k around the streets of Clydebank (still dressed as Santa) and we’re looking forward to doing it all again this year.

“It’s also great to be able to raise funds for the Beatson which has been a great support to a number of our family and friends, particularly my father-in-law over more recent years.”

Keeping everybody safe

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “This year is our second virtual event. We have decided in line with Glasgow City Council and the current restrictions that we’ll keep everybody safe again this year and we’ll do a virtual event.

“Events like this are hugely important to us as a charity, the impact of Covid over the past year and a half has been huge for all charities – we’ve had to cancel a lot of events and activities.

“This is a great way for us to be able to raise some money to continue to help patients and families who are living with cancer throughout Christmas and beyond.”

Taking part

People taking part are urged to dress up - and there will be a chance to win some top prizes.