Glasgow LEZ: Air pollution drops by a third after LEZ introduction

Glasgow’s low emission zone has seen air pollution drop by more than a third since being introduced two years ago, according to a Glasgow City Council report.

The ban on older, more polluting vehicles was introduced in June 2023 by city officials and was designed to improve air quality in the city centre. Drivers who brought cars that did not meet emissions standards were hit with £60 fines.

The controversial plans were met with resistance from drivers and business owners - with some business owners saying the zones were hampering their ability to operate.

However, new data for 2024, detailed in Glasgow’s Air Quality Annual Progress Report, shows a 34% reduction in levels of nitrogen dioxide within the LEZ area compared to 2022 - the last full year before scheme enforcement. Diffusion tube monitoring has also shown a 21% drop of the harmful pollutant at locations outside the zone.

Cllr Angus Millar, Convener for Transport, Climate and City Centre Recovery said that the figures show that the zone is working and that the LEZ’s introduction means “cleaner air for everyone”.

He continued: "Air pollution contributes to hundreds of deaths in Glasgow every year and damages the health of thousands more. The LEZ was introduced to tackle the stubbornly high pollution levels causing that. Now, for the first time, Glasgow is meeting the legal limits on air pollution at all recorded locations.

"These significant improvements to city centre air quality come at a crucial time, as footfall continues to rise and key streets are transformed through the Avenues programme. Cleaner air not only reduces health risks but helps create a more pleasant environment for everyone."

Before 2022, there were four Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs). These areas were highlighted due to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter exceeding the legal objectives.

The Air Quality Annual Progress Report states with the revocation of the Byres Road/Dumbarton Road AQMA on 4 July 2024 leaving, only the City Centre has an active AQMA.

Annual monitoring from 2024 has also shown that for the first time, Glasgow recorded full compliance with all statutory air quality objectives following their introduction thirty years ago.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: "I'm very pleased that Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is significantly improving local air quality. What we're seeing through these findings is a clear and direct link between the LEZ and air quality benefits.

“Glasgow was the first LEZ in Scotland to start enforcement and the first to deliver these benefits. We can expect to see similar reductions across Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh in time.”

Ms Hyslop said that the zones are working to protect public health and that revenue raised, thought to be around £2 million, has been reinvested.

She continued: "We know that air pollution disproportionately impacts the youngest, the oldest and those with pre-existing medical conditions. As such, the LEZ is working effectively to protect public health in Glasgow and reduce health inequalities.

"At the same time - it's really encouraging that the revenue raised from the LEZ has been reinvested to support local community projects that work to protect the climate and further improve air quality across the city."

You can read the full report here.